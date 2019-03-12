Google promises the ‘future of gaming’ in latest GDC teaser

Google has posted another teaser for its event at the Game Developers Conference next week, inviting people to gather around as the company unveils its “vision for the future of gaming.” The company first announced the event last month, but the latest teaser puts it front and center on Google’s main Twitter account, along with a slick video of a bunch of hallways set in various sci-fi, fantasy, and racing-themed areas that certainly fit the gaming theme.

Gather around as we unveil Google’s vision for the future of gaming at #GDC19. Join us live 3/19 at 10 a.m. PT → https://t.co/rb6fN26PDi pic.twitter.com/Vd242KZAWO — Google (@Google) March 12, 2019

While the teaser doesn’t tell us much about what Google’s vision of the gaming future is, rumors indicate that the company may be launching its own game-streaming service that builds off the work Google has already done with its Project Stream tests. Google is rumored to be formally announcing the public-facing service that will use that tech, possibly even with some hardware to go along with it, as a patent for a controller surfaced last week.

Taken together, it’s all shaping up to be one of the biggest announcements Google has ever made at the conference, along with what might be the internet juggernaut’s biggest push into the gaming sphere yet. Either that, or Google has the most exciting hallway simulator ever made to show off.

Fortunately, we won’t have long to wait: Google’s GDC keynote will take place on March 19th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.