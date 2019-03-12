Rolando, one of the first flagship iOS games, is getting a new remastered edition

The early days of the iOS App Store was a Wild West of content, but one of the biggest and best games around back then was Rolando, a puzzle platformer that was specifically built around the iPhone’s (still novel at the time) touchscreen and accelerometer technology.

The original game hasn’t been available for years, having been lost to the ravages of time (and iOS updates), but developer HandCircus has announced today that it’ll be bringing Rolando back with a new, remastered version called Rolando: Royal Edition.

We are super excited to announce ROLANDO : ROYAL EDITION! A lovingly remastered version of the iPhone classic. Pre-order now for 1/3 off at https://t.co/NtJQnePKtx ! RT'S *much* appreciated!! pic.twitter.com/0arMLjeB0O — HandCircus (@handcircus) March 12, 2019

Rolando: Royal Edition isn’t just an updated version of the original code: HandCircus has moved to a completely new engine for the remaster, which now runs at 60 fps on all devices. The company has also reworked and redesigned levels from the original game, as well as overhauling all the graphics for 2019.

In many ways, Rolando was one of the first flagship games for the App Store, one that showed off the potential for the platform and what it was capable of as a gaming device. And while it may not have become a cultural phenomenon in the same vein as free-to-play hits like Candy Crush or Clash of Clans, it’s an important piece of gaming history. Also, it’s just plain fun.

Rolando: Royal Edition is available now to preorder on the iOS App Store for a discounted $1.99 price, with an expected $5.99 price when it releases on April 3rd. And if that sounds like a lot for a mobile game, just remember that the original Rolando cost $9.99 when it was released back in 2008.