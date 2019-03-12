Google Chrome’s dark mode is now available on Mac and PC

Chrome 73 has officially rolled out to all users today, bringing with it several new improvements, including the long-awaited dark mode for both Windows and macOS.

Dark mode was first announced for Chrome last month, but today’s release has made it official. It works pretty much as you’d expect: if dark mode is enabled on your computer (see here for macOS and here for Windows 10), Chrome will automatically theme itself appropriately to match, in what essentially looks like the browser’s regular darker Incognito Mode menu bars. (Incognito Mode while using dark mode on Chrome looks virtually identical, save for a new icon in the menu bar.)

It’s Chrome, but darker

It’s technically not the first time Chrome has offered dark or themed options — Google has offered themes for Chrome (including dark mode-esque styles) in the Chrome Web Store for a while, but today’s update makes it more official on a system level. So, instead of having to switch back and forth manually, Chrome will simply just respect whatever your native settings are.

Conversely, if you aren’t a fan of Chrome’s new darker duds, you can use the Chome themes to flip your color scheme back toward a lighter style, which seems to be the only way to change the color back short of flipping your entire OS settings back to light mode.