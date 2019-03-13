Spotify files antitrust complaint over ‘Apple tax’

Spotify announced this morning that it’s filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Union, alleging that the iPhone maker is harming consumer choice and stifling innovation via the rules it enforces on the App Store.

As Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek outlined in a blog post, the company is annoyed about the 30 percent cut Apple takes from subscription purchases on the App Store. This “tax,” suggests Ek, seems designed to harm streaming services that compete with Apple’s own.

‘pay the Apple tax or your product gets it’

Ek says that if Spotify pays this cut it has to “artificially inflate” its prices “well above the price of Apple Music.” But if it doesn’t pay, Apple applies “a series of technical and experience-limiting restrictions” that make Spotify an inferior experience. Ek also notes that Apple “routinely blocks our experience-enhancing upgrades,” including locking Spotify and other competitors out of Apple services like Siri, Homepod, and Apple Watch.

Interestingly, Ek’s complaints echo recent comments made by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Warren said last week that if elected president in 2020 she would break up big tech companies. She also criticized these firms for the same reason that Ek is criticizing Apple: noting that they operate marketplaces they also compete in against rivals.

“Companies would be prohibited from owning both the platform utility and any participants on that platform,” said Warren, who singled out Amazon and Google, though not Apple.

This is the first time a complaint of this sort against the App Store has been filed publicly with the EU, though companies have criticized Apple’s 30 percent cut on the App Store since it was introduced for the purchase of apps in 2011.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, the EU body that deals with antitrust complaints, told The Wall Street Journal that it had received Spotify’s complaint and was “assessing [it] under our standard procedures.”

Developing...