Hyper Light Drifter developers announce next game, Solar Ash Kingdom

It’s been three years since the release of indie classic Hyper Light Drifter, and today developer Heart Machine has revealed its next title: a new game called Solar Ash Kingdom, which got an early teaser trailer over at IGN.

Details are slim on the new title, but the teaser trailer does show off a new 3D art style that’s a radical change from the crisp pixel art of Hyper Light Drifter. Some things, though, never change, and Solar Ash Kingdom appears to be sticking to the same cyan and pink color scheme that the team’s first game used. And of course, there’s a mysterious character wielding a glowing energy blade against a giant, monstrous foe. Plus, what little Heart Machine is showing off does look absolutely gorgeous, almost like what a 3D version of the pixel art from Hyper Light Drifter would look like.

Solar Ash Kingdom will be published by Annapurna Interactive, which has rapidly been making a name for itself in the indie game scene with titles like What Remains of Edith Finch, Gorogoa, Florence, Donut County, and more.

There’s no word yet on a release window for Solar Ash Kingdom, but the trailer does confirm that it will be coming to the Epic Games Store, indicating that a PC release is in the cards. Considering that Hyper Light Drifter was originally released for Mac and PC in March 2016, followed by Xbox One and PlayStation 4 releases in July of that year, and a Switch port in 2018, it’s possible that Solar Ash Kingdom could make its way to other platforms later on as well.