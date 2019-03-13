The US grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets involved in two deadly crashes

President Trump announced on Wednesday that the US would temporarily ban all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets from flying, following nearly every country in the world that has ordered that the airplane be grounded since the deadly crash in Ethiopia on Sunday.

More than 40 countries have grounded the airplane following two deadly crashes, one in Indonesia last October and the more recent one in Ethiopia. But until now, the US Federal Aviation Administration allowed the plane to fly, and the Trump administration was criticized for putting Boeing’s well-being over the safety of American passengers.

On Wednesday, Trump finally bowed to pressure from the international community and US lawmakers from both parties by announcing the temporary ban.

“Boeing is an incredible company,” Trump said in a briefing to reporters. “They are working very, very hard right now, and hopefully they’ll quickly come up with the answer. But until they do, the planes are grounded.”

Pilots had reported the plane would tilt suddenly after takeoff, among other concerns. But Boeing has said it still has confidence in the 737 Max 8.

Developing...