Here’s how to watch the Tesla Model Y reveal

On Thursday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will take the stage to unveil the Model Y, an all-electric compact SUV and the automaker’s fifth vehicle since its founding in 2003. And unless you are one of the lucky few to score an invite to the exclusive event, chances are you’re like us, stuck at home and wondering how to watch the party. Well, we’ve got you covered.

03.14.19 | 8pm PDT — Tesla (@Tesla) March 10, 2019

Like past Tesla events, a live stream will be available on Tesla’s website, either directly on the main page, or through the Events & Presentations section on the Investor Relations page. As of this writing, the link has not been posted yet. The event will be at 8PM PT (11PM ET). So as usual with Tesla events, it’s going to be a late night for the company’s fans on the East Coast.

The Model Y was first unveiled in 2019 and will begin production in late 2020. The vehicle will share around 75 percent of its components with the Model 3 sedan. That should help the crossover make it into production quicker and cost less money to develop. By September 2020, Tesla said it hopes to build 2,000 Model Ys per week.