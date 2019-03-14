Tesla Model Y: Elon Musk’s fifth electric car is a compact SUV The Model Y will be the linchpin to Tesla’s goal of delivering 1 million cars by 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tesla Model Y: a compact SUV, or crossover, that will serve as a companion vehicle to the Model 3. The car was first unveiled in 2019 and will begin production in late 2020.

The Model Y shares about 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3, which is currently Tesla’s most affordable car. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Model Y will be about 10 percent bigger, cost about 10 percent more, and will have slightly less range than the Model 3. The Model Y won’t have the “Falcon Wing” doors that are found on Tesla’s bigger SUV, the Model X. But drivers can expect to sit up higher and enjoy less obstructed views in a Model Y.

The Model Y will be the linchpin to Tesla’s goal of delivering 1 million cars by 2020. Compact SUVs are among the most popular vehicle class in the world. The Model Y could help Tesla tap into that wave of demand and vacuum up customer’s reservation payments before production begins.