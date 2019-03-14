 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Telegram gained three million new users during Facebook outage

New, 4 comments

‘We have true privacy and unlimited space for everyone’

By Jon Porter
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Three million new users have signed up to Telegram over the past 24 hours, during a period in which Facebook (and Facebook Messenger), Instagram, and WhatsApp were all experiencing significant outages worldwide. The new users were announced by Telegram’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov on his personal Telegram channel. It’s a big number for a service boasting 200 million active users as of March 2018.

Telegram is a free encrypted messaging service similar to WhatsApp, and currently runs on user donations rather than the targeted ads model used by Facebook — which is enabled by the data it collects from its users. Telegram has always emphasized protecting its user’s privacy as one of its key features, and added end-to-end encryption support back in 2013, three years before WhatsApp.

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 2. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...