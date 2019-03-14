It’s the end of the world in Marvel’s final Avengers: Endgame trailer

The end of Avengers: Infinity War did not leave our heroes in the best places, and Marvel’s latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame looks to drive home that point. It features a solemn recap of the earliest days of the franchise to drive home just how far the heroes — and fans — have come.

Like previous trailers, the latest clip is light on details for what will come in the big finale that Endgame promises to be. But a repeating mantra is that the Avengers will do “whatever it takes” to try and undo the damage that Thanos (Josh Brolin) has done — even if Thanos himself fails to make an appearance in the trailer.

Whatever last-ditch plan the collected heroes of the Marvel universe will try, at least we know that it’ll be in style, with the reveal of some slick, white Avengers uniforms. The trailer does end with one surprise: a scene with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), fresh off her blockbuster debut last week to help out the rest of the Avengers.

Here's your first look at the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/pNXSy0x8lI — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 14, 2019

Presumably, we’ll find out whether Marvel’s heroes can succeed in just a few short weeks when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.