Slack says it removed dozens of accounts affiliated with hate groups

Workplace chat company Slack said today it’s removed 28 accounts for having a “clear affiliation with known hate groups.” The announcement, posted as a message to its website this morning, is a rare admission from the company that its platform can and has been used as a way to organize hateful groups of users, some of which may in the future take real-world violent action. Slack competitor Discord has a history of taking similar action against such groups over the past few years, starting with the banning of servers promoting neo-Nazi ideologies in 2017.

Numerous other online platforms have taken action against hate speech and groups that propagate and organize around it, including not just Discord, but Facebook, Google, GoDaddy, GoFundMe, Reddit, Uber, YouTube, and many others. A turning point for a number of these companies was the August 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that resulted in the murder of counter-protestor Heather Heyer. Since then, tech platforms have taken harsher stances around hate speech, especially when it involves the organizing of groups with reputations for showing up to protests and rallies.

Slack, however, has remained notably absent from the conversation, perhaps because its platform is geared toward businesses and not necessarily designed, like Discord’s, to allow for large-scale, semi-public chat rooms. Still, Slack says it has policies that ban using its product for “illegal, harmful, or other prohibited purposes.” In this case, what’s more interesting is that it’s not entirely clear how Slack discovered these accounts, what type of organizing these accounts were engaging in, and what raised red flags for whatever division inside Slack is responsible for handling these investigations.

The company didn’t offer many details; Slack was not immediately available for comment. Here’s its somewhat vague announcement on the subject in full: