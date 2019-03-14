The best early features of Android Q

Yesterday, Google started down the road to Android Q by launching a beta program for this year’s major Android update. Android Q will be released to consumers sometime in the third quarter of this year, according to the company’s timeline — likely in August, if the precedent of the last couple of years continues.

The initial beta isn’t really something you should install on your own. everyday Pixel phone; it can be buggy and mostly exists for the purpose of familiarizing developers with the changes that Google is planning. Android Q will give users a tighter grip of their privacy and location settings, prepare for a wave of foldable phones, and refine many areas of the operating system for a smoother, faster experience.

So while I can't recommend that you download the beta on an important device at this early stage, if you’ve got an older Pixel phone lying around — or if you live the two-phone lifestyle — it can make for some fun poking around. We’ve rounded up some of the initial changes in the video above. But again, it’s likely Google will have a lot more in store come its I/O conference in May.