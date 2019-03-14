Google’s Pixel Call Screen feature has arrived in Canada as a beta

Starting today, Google Pixel users in Canada can opt in to test the Call Screen beta after the feature rolled out last December for US users. The Canadian rollout was first spotted by an Android Police tipster who received the beta invite.

Pixel Call Screen is a handy feature that users can initiate once they receive a call by hitting the “Screen call button.” From there, Google Assistant vets the caller and displays relevant information, like who’s calling, why, and if the caller in question is likely a spam call.

In a nod to privacy concerns, the Google Canada blog details that Call Screen, “processes call details on-device, which means these experiences are fast, private to you, and use up less battery.” Regarding language support, the Call Screen feature in Canada will only be available in English — at least for now.

Canadian Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 users will receive an email starting today with instructions and a link to opt into the Call Screen beta. If you’ve been plagued by spam callers in Canada or you’ve always wanted a way to vet who is calling you, then the Call Screen beta could be the solution to your woes.