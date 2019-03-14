Apple’s iCloud is down for users around the world

Facebook’s hours-long outage may have finally ended, and apparently, it’s Apple’s turn for a system outage. The company is reporting ongoing issues across almost all of its iCloud services beginning at 11AM ET today.

Apple isn’t offering any details about what the issues are, just that “some users are affected,” and “users may be unable to access this service.” But according to the company’s support page, the problem is widespread. iCloud sign in, Backup, Calendar, Contacts, Mail, Keychain, iCloud Drive file storage, iWork, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Find My iPhone, and more are all apparently affected by the issue.

The iCloud outage marks the third major tech outage in as many days, following Gmail and Google Drive issues earlier in the week and yesterday’s widespread Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram outages due to a server configuration changes. There’s no word yet as to when iCloud services will be back to normal, but Apple’s System Status page is probably your best bet for tracking when things will get fixed.