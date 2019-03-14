‘Privacy matters’ in Apple’s latest iPhone ad

Privacy has always been a big part of Apple’s marketing pitch, and the company is bringing that point home once again in its latest iPhone ad, which boldly declares “Privacy. That’s iPhone,” via MacRumors.

“If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on,” says the commercial, as it flips through a wide range of privacy-related scenarios, including “keep out” signs, people avoiding eavesdroppers at diners, window locks, curtains, and padlocks.

“Privacy. That’s iPhone.”

It’s a similar approach to the massive billboard that Apple bought at CES 2019 earlier this year, declaring “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone,” in a veiled shot at competitors like Google that were presenting just across the street.

Of course, there’s also the timing of Apple’s new privacy-focused ad push to consider — just a few weeks after the news broke of a huge FaceTime bug that would allow anyone to listen in on calls made through Apple’s platform. The incident has since been patched, but it was undeniably a black eye for the company, one that Apple seems eager to put behind it with this new campaign that looks to reinforce that privacy is still a big priority.