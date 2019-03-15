Watch this supercut of Elon Musk unveiling Tesla’s new Model Y

Elon Musk took the stage at the Tesla Design Studio outside Los Angeles on Thursday evening to unveil the company’s fifth production car: a compact SUV called the Model Y.

Musk padded the event with a walk down memory lane, spending over 40 minutes highlighting Tesla’s humble beginnings and its struggles to achieve mass production of its vehicles, before revealing the car.

It was a shorter event than previous ones held by Tesla, but Musk was his usual, giddy self, joking about the naming conventions (Models S, X, 3, and now Y... get it?) and rolling out each of his company’s past vehicles in succession before ending with the new Model Y.

We’ve condensed the event to its best parts, so enjoy!