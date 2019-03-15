Tesla is now taking preorders on its website for its newly unveiled Model Y, an all-electric crossover SUV and the company’s fifth electric car. The company unveiled the Model Y at an event outside Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The long range Model Y will come first in the fall of 2020, and will have a range of 300 miles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said. Tesla will also sell an all-wheel-drive dual motor version for $51,000, and a performance version for $60,000— both of which will also be available in fall 2020. The cheaper, standard range version with a range of 230 miles won’t be available until 2021, Musk said, and will sell for $39,000.

You can preorder all versions of the Model Y except the standard range. This follows Tesla’s habit of selling the most expensive versions of its vehicles first. The other three versions and all their options are available to preorder for a $2,500 deposit. The Model Y with 7-person seating also won’t be available till 2021.

Shortly after the Model 3 reveal in 2016, more than 100,000 hopeful buyers shelled out for a $1,000 deposit to preorder the $35,000 sedan. Many dropped their reservations or ended up buying the pricier version of the car in the following years; the $35,000 Model 3 only went up for sale at that price last month.