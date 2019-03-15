Everyone’s favorite farming game is now on Android

Stardew Valley, the laid back farming RPG that was originally released for Windows PCs back in 2016, is now available on Android. Until now, the game’s mobile version has been exclusive to iOS, after coming to iPhone and iPad last October. For those keeping track, the release means the game is now available on PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and even the now-defunct PlayStation Vita.

Other than the control changes, Stardew Valley’s mobile version is the same game as its console equivalents. The basic goal is to build a farm from scratch by building and investing in more and more expensive crops and livestock, but there’s also an entire town’s worth of characters to build relationships with, and dungeon areas to raid for high-level equipment and resources.

It’s a simple process to import your existing save

Like the iOS version of the game, you can import your existing Stardew Valley save from the Windows version using the instructions in the game’s wiki, although it’s a far less convoluted process on Android. Rather than having to use iTunes, you just connect your Android device to a PC and copy over your saves into your phone’s internal storage.

Stardew Valley’s Android port is available now for $7.99 (£7.99). For that price, you’re getting the complete experience, with no microtransactions to tempt you into spending more money.