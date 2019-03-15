Google has released the first beta of Android Q, and Natt Garun has The Verge’s first look. Natt joins Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller on this week’s Vergecast to discuss it.

Natt also reviewed Samsung’s Galaxy S10E, the smallest of the company’s recently released S10 family. How does it compare to the rest of the lineup? Listen to find out.

Continuing our ongoing antitrust coverage from our last couple of episodes, the crew analyzes this week’s complaint from Spotify about Apple’s 30 percent cut from subscriptions in the App Store.

And, of course, Paul’s weekly segment “Phones aren’t jokes” is back, so listen through to stay informed.

