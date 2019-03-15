Google has released the first beta of Android Q, and Natt Garun has The Verge’s first look. Natt joins Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller on this week’s Vergecast to discuss it.
Natt also reviewed Samsung’s Galaxy S10E, the smallest of the company’s recently released S10 family. How does it compare to the rest of the lineup? Listen to find out.
Continuing our ongoing antitrust coverage from our last couple of episodes, the crew analyzes this week’s complaint from Spotify about Apple’s 30 percent cut from subscriptions in the App Store.
And, of course, Paul’s weekly segment “Phones aren’t jokes” is back, so listen through to stay informed.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Android Q developer beta is available now on all Pixel devices
- The best early features of Android Q
- Every new Android Q feature we have found so far
- Samsung Galaxy S10E review: short, not shortchanged
- Samsung Galaxy S10 review: the awkward middle child
- Samsung Galaxy Buds review: imperfectly acceptable
- Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are still down for some users around the world
- Facebook returns after its worst outage ever
- Facebook and Instagram’s outage cost advertisers thousands of dollars
- Spotify files antitrust complaint over ‘Apple tax’
- Why Vivo thinks port-less phones are the future
- Apple confirms March 25th event, expected to announce new TV service
- Apple’s WWDC 2019 will kick off on June 3rd
The Vergecast publishes every Friday and Tuesday, but if for whatever reason you can’t wait, check out last Tuesday’s episode recorded live from SXSW 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Loading comments...