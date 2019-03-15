LG’s 2019 OLED TV lineup with AirPlay 2 will hit stores starting in April

LG has unveiled the pricing and release plans for some of its 2019 OLED TV lineup, basically mirroring the company’s playbook from last year. These are some of the very best TVs you can buy, so LG is continuing to price them as such.

The 2019 C9 (65-inch, 55-inch) and E9 (65-inch) series TVs will start shipping in April. The 77-inch model of the C9 and 55-inch E9 will hit stores a bit later in May and June, respectively. And this year’s update to LG’s “wallpaper” TVs — to be available in 65- and 75-inch sizes — will come out in June.

(If you were wondering, no, there’s still not at a firm price or release date for the stunning rollable TV.)

LG’s TV branding can be pretty confusing, but all of these TVs fundamentally share the same display quality and the latest features that the company first announced at CES: that includes AirPlay 2, built-in support for Amazon Alexa voice commands, improved image processing, and more. LG claims itself as the only major TV manufacturer offering both Alexa and Google Assistant out of the box, whereas some other brands (Samsung, Roku TVs, etc.) only support them through external speakers you might already own.

The TVs also feature HDMI 2.1, future-proofing them for any content (and just about any frame rate) that might be coming down the pipe over the next several years.

But they differ in what’s around the screen; the E9 series has glass on all four sides, most noticeably at the bottom. The C9 doesn’t get quite that fancy. And the W9 (wallpaper) series puts the same display into a design that’s almost unfathomably thin.

LG has said only its 2019 TVs will gain AirPlay 2 functionality; other TV makers including Samsung and Vizio are also adding the useful feature to their older sets. It’d be nice if the company would reconsider this, but I’m not holding out hope.

Below are the prices and release months for the C9, E9, and W9 LG OLED ThinQ TVs. I’d advise against buying them soon after launch, as LG’s OLEDs tend to see big markdowns near the end of the year.

LG C9 OLED 4K TVs:

77-inch: $6,999 (May)

65-inch: $3,499 (April)

55-inch: $2,499 (April)

LG E9 OLED 4K TVs:

65-inch: $4,299 (April)

55-inch: $3,299 (June)

LG W9 Wallpaper OLED 4K TVs: