James Gunn is reportedly back on to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Despite being fired last year over a series of offensive tweets dug up by far-right provocateur Mike Cernovich, James Gunn is reportedly back to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3, according to Deadline.

Deadline has reportedly “confirmed it with Marvel and Gunn’s camp.” The decision to re-hire Gunn was “mulled and actually made months ago, following conversations with Disney studio leadership and the team at Marvel Studio,” according to the report.

Gunn’s departure was met with criticism by reporters, Hollywood insiders, and even those working within Marvel. The cast of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films signed a letter asking Marvel and Disney to reconsider the firing. Disney co-chairman Alan Horn reportedly met with Gunn and Marvel Studios co-president Kevin Feige to talk about possibly coming back in August, but nothing came of the meeting at the time.

Gunn is also set to helm Suicide Squad 2 for Warner Bros.

