Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to National Geographic after sexual misconduct allegations

National Geographic has completed its investigation reports of sexual misconduct by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and will resume plans to air two shows that he is involved with, Star Talk and Cosmos: Possible Worlds, reports Entertainment Weekly.

According to EW, National Geographic did not disclose the findings of its investigation, only that it had concluded. We’ve reached out to National Geographic for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.

In 2017 and 2018, Three women stepped forward claims of sexual misconduct, two of which accused deGrasse Tyson of unwanted advances, while the other said that he raped her while they were together in grad school in the 1980s. Following the allegations, National Geographic and Fox launched investigations into the claims, and Tyson issued a statement in which he presented his side of the story, and that he would cooperate with the investigations. The allegations came amidst a widespread reckoning with sexual assault and misconduct in the entertainment industry, which saw the downfall of major figures, including producer Harvey Weinstein, and actor Kevin Spacey.

Fox aired Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, based off of the 1980 Carl Sagan series, in 2014, and renewed the series last year for a second season, Possible Worlds. But while the investigations were ongoing, the networks put Cosmos and Star Talk, on hold. With the investigation now completed, EW says that Star Talk will return next month, while an air date for Cosmos has not been set.