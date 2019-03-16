Valve takes down user tributes memorializing the New Zealand shooting suspect

Valve removed more than 100 tributes to the alleged white supremacist responsible for the mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand from Steam profiles, says Kotaku. In the days after the attack, it found that numerous users updated their profiles to include the name or image of the shooter, and in one case, a GIF of the attack.

Kotaku says that it initially saw 66 profiles that paid tribute to the shooter in the aftermath of the attack, which claimed 50 lives. The number of tributes later surpassed 100. After contacting Valve for comment, the tributes were removed, although users were continuing to praise the shooter. Kotaku also says that “hundreds of pages continue to nod towards past mass shooters including perpetrators of massacres in Charleston, Isla Vista and Parkland and of the 2011 mass killing in Norway,” using the killers’ names or images. We have reached out to Valve for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.

Numerous organizations have worked to contain the spread of video from the attack. YouTube has worked to stay ahead re-uploads of footage form the attack, while Reddit banned r/watchpeopledie, a subreddit that featured videos of people dying. Broadcaster Sky New Zealand went as far as removing Sky News Australia from broadcasting in the country after it shared footage of the attack.