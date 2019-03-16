The response to the deadly mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand Limiting the spread of an attack designed to go viral

On Friday, a man released a 73-page racist manifesto and proceeded to kill 50 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, video of which he subsequently posted to various social media platforms.

The attack was designed to go viral, with plenty of references used to quickly gain attention online. Since then, various platforms have taken steps to limit the spread of the alleged shooter’s videos, and raised questions about the role that social media plays in spreading hate messages.

Follow along for all of the updates in the aftermath of the attack.