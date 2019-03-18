PlayStation Vue now lets you watch four channels at once on Apple TV

Sony is bringing PlayStation Vue’s multi-view feature, which lets users view several channels at once, to the Apple TV today. Until now, multi-view has only worked on the company’s own PlayStation 4 console, so it’s nice to see other devices getting one of Vue’s unique perks. The PS4 can stream three channels simultaneously, but the Apple TV app will now be able to display four live channels at the same time. Sony’s internet TV service starts at $44.99 per month and goes up to $79.99 for the top-tier channel package.

Sony believes this functionality is most beneficial to sports fans, as they can keep an eye on multiple games without having to flip back and forth between them. So it’s probably no coincidence that multi-view is debuting on Apple TV in time for the 2019 March Madness college basketball tournament. Aside from sports, I’ve found the feature to be handy for comparing coverage of breaking news events across different networks.

Even though it can’t play as many shows at once, the PS4 version of multi-view is also gaining some refinements: