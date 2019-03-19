How to watch Google’s big gaming event at GDC 2019

Google has some big news for the world of gaming — and it’s coming very soon. Later today, at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, the company is holding a keynote where it’s widely expected to reveal its long-rumored cloud gaming platform. Google says it will unveil its “vision for the future of gaming,” and it’s been using the tagline “gather around” while teasing the event.

The company has already been testing the waters with Project Stream, which let users stream Assassin’s Creed Odyssey through its Chrome web browser. Previous reports claimed that Google was working on a game-streaming platform powered by Chromecast, and earlier this month a patent surfaced featuring a potential controller design. At the same time, competitors have been circling the space; Valve opened up Steam Link so that users could stream games anywhere, and Microsoft made it possible to stream PC games on an Xbox One.

Whatever Google does end up announcing, you can watch it live from the embedded video above. The event starts today at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, and, if you can’t catch the stream, The Verge will be on hand bringing all the news. Stay tuned.