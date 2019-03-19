Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play tour of the franchise’s greatest hits

Activision and Tencent have announced Call of Duty: Mobile, a free-to-play version of the first-person shooter that’s coming to iOS and Android later this year, via Polygon. The game is set to offer a greatest hits tour of the franchise’s most popular multiplayer modes, including Search and Destroy and Free-For-All as well as maps like Nuketown and Crash.

Call of Duty: Mobile is being developed by Tencent’s Timi studio, and it appears to be a different handheld game from the one that’s under development by Candy Crush developer King, which was first teased last year. Last October, King’s CEO declined to provide too many details on this game, except to say that “it won’t be a match three game.”

Call of Duty’s new mobile game will launch in beta this summer across Europe, North America, and South America, according to Engadget. You can pre-register for access to the beta now on its official website.