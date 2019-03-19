Doom Eternal is coming to Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia

Google unveiled its “vision for the future of gaming” today, a cloud gaming service called Stadia. So far, the only game announced for the service will be id Software’s upcoming first-person shooter Doom Eternal. It will run on Stadia at 4K resolution with HDR color at 60 fps.

Stadia is Google’s effort to move beyond console gaming. During its presentation today, the company demonstrated how players will be able to view a game clip on YouTube, and then instantly access it to play without a download or installation. Google previously played with the possibilities of its service with Project Stream, where players were able to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their browser.

As for what games Stadia might feature, announcements are currently still scarce. In addition to featuring games like Doom Eternal, Google created its own studio that will work on Stadia-exclusive experiences, led by longtime developer and executive Jade Raymond.

Stadia is expected to launch this year.