Google created its own studio for Stadia-exclusive games

Google isn’t just launching a new gaming platform with its just-announced streaming service Stadia: it’s also becoming a game developer. At its GDC 2019 keynote, Google announced Stadia Games and Entertainment, a new first-party games studio that will be creating exclusive games for the new platform. There are few details on the studio itself, such as its size, location, or what titles it’s working on. But it’s being led by Jade Raymond, a longtime producer and executive at both EA and Ubisoft. While it may be disappointing that we don’t know much about the studio, its sheer existence signals that Google is taking this new venture seriously.