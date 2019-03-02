Everything coming to Netflix in March 2019

For half the country, it’s still “curl up on the couch and hibernate” weather, which makes it convenient that Netflix is serving up so much more original content in March. Queer Eye is returning for season 3, and this time it’s based in Kansas, which is a pretty big departure from Georgia, where previous seasons took place. There’s also a promising-looking eight-episode French science fiction series called Osmosis, about an app that can decode love for people — and manipulate their memories like data.

But the weirdest original series coming to Netflix in March is probably the animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Seven, Gone Girl, The Social Network). The wild trailer for the collection feels like a psychedelic trip through all the sex and robot scenes of last summer’s blockbusters, presented in animation. It’s hard to know what to make of it, but it premieres March 15th.

Netflix added a really great anime called Hunter X Hunter

Netflix releases most of its content in full-season bingeable dumps, but some of its imported shows do get a more familiar week-by-week single-episode release treatment. That’s the planned approach for the Korean drama Romance is a Bonus Book, about an editor-in-chief falling for an unemployed copywriter. Hasan Minhaj’s news comedy show Patriot Act is getting a similar week-to-week release. Both clearly did well enough with viewers to merit second seasons.

Fantasy lovers are getting Immortals — a Netflix Original vampire show that could help out anyone missing Vampire Diaries or True Blood — and The Order, which explores a war between werewolves and dark magicians. And even though Netflix’s anime selection still pales compared to Crunchyroll and competing sites, it’s making some headway by adding the first three seasons of Hunter X Hunter. It’s a classic adventure anime about a boy training to be an accomplished hunter, befriending allies along the way in a world that veers from fun to extremely horrifying. If you liked Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, or One Piece, Hunter X Hunter is pretty much the same thing, in a genre that stays fresh because of imaginative world-building.

As for what’s leaving Netflix, the service is losing The Breakfast Club and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, but both titles are cheap on Amazon or YouTube. Overall, it’s a solid, fairly exciting month for streaming on Netflix.

Coming to Netflix

March 1st

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island, season 2

Losers

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue

River’s Edge

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son

March 2nd

Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3rd

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 2

March 5th

Disney’s Christopher Robin

March 6th

Secret City: Under the Eagle, season 2

March 7th

Doubt

The Order

March 8th

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-3

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Shadow

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12th

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, part 6

March 13th

Triple Frontier

March 15th

A Separation

Arrested Development, season 5b

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

If I Hadn’t Met You

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia, season 2

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal

Queer Eye, season 3

Robozuna, season 2

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16th

Green Door

March 19th

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21st

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22nd

Carlo & Malik

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

March 26th

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28th

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey, season 2

March 29th

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet, season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30th

How to Get Away with Murder, season 5

March 31st

El sabor de las margaritas

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

March TBD

On My Block, season 2

Leaving Netflix

March 1st

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game - Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

March 2nd

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

March 3rd

Drop Dead Diva, seasons 1-6

March 4th

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

March 5th

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

March 8th

Click

March 16th

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

March 18th

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

March 31st