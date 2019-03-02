Everything coming to Netflix in March 2019

For half the country, it’s still “curl up on the couch and hibernate” weather, which makes it convenient that Netflix is serving up so much more original content in March. Queer Eye is returning for season 3, and this time it’s based in Kansas, which is a pretty big departure from Georgia, where previous seasons took place. There’s also a promising-looking eight-episode French science fiction series called Osmosis, about an app that can decode love for people — and manipulate their memories like data.
But the weirdest original series coming to Netflix in March is probably the animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Seven, Gone Girl, The Social Network). The wild trailer for the collection feels like a psychedelic trip through all the sex and robot scenes of last summer’s blockbusters, presented in animation. It’s hard to know what to make of it, but it premieres March 15th.
Netflix releases most of its content in full-season bingeable dumps, but some of its imported shows do get a more familiar week-by-week single-episode release treatment. That’s the planned approach for the Korean drama Romance is a Bonus Book, about an editor-in-chief falling for an unemployed copywriter. Hasan Minhaj’s news comedy show Patriot Act is getting a similar week-to-week release. Both clearly did well enough with viewers to merit second seasons.
Fantasy lovers are getting Immortals — a Netflix Original vampire show that could help out anyone missing Vampire Diaries or True Blood — and The Order, which explores a war between werewolves and dark magicians. And even though Netflix’s anime selection still pales compared to Crunchyroll and competing sites, it’s making some headway by adding the first three seasons of Hunter X Hunter. It’s a classic adventure anime about a boy training to be an accomplished hunter, befriending allies along the way in a world that veers from fun to extremely horrifying. If you liked Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, or One Piece, Hunter X Hunter is pretty much the same thing, in a genre that stays fresh because of imaginative world-building.
As for what’s leaving Netflix, the service is losing The Breakfast Club and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, but both titles are cheap on Amazon or YouTube. Overall, it’s a solid, fairly exciting month for streaming on Netflix.
Coming to Netflix
March 1st
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Budapest
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Larva Island, season 2
- Losers
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Northern Rescue
- River’s Edge
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter’s Bone
- Your Son
March 2nd
- Romance is a Bonus Book
March 3rd
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 2
March 5th
- Disney’s Christopher Robin
March 6th
- Secret City: Under the Eagle, season 2
March 7th
- Doubt
- The Order
March 8th
- After Life
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
- Blue Jasmine
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-3
- Immortals
- Juanita
- Lady J
- Shadow
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 12th
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors, part 6
March 13th
- Triple Frontier
March 15th
- A Separation
- Arrested Development, season 5b
- Burn Out
- Dry Martina
- Girl
- If I Hadn’t Met You
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Las muñecas de la mafia, season 2
- Love, Death & Robots
- Paskal
- Queer Eye, season 3
- Robozuna, season 2
- The Lives of Others
- Turn Up Charlie
- YooHoo to the Rescue
March 16th
- Green Door
March 19th
- Amy Schumer Growing
March 21st
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
March 22nd
- Carlo & Malik
- Charlie’s Colorforms City
- Delhi Crime
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio
- Mirage
- Most Beautiful Thing
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
- Selling Sunset
- The Dirt
March 26th
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28th
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey, season 2
March 29th
- 15 August
- Bayoneta
- Osmosis
- Santa Clarita Diet, season 3
- The Highwaymen
- The Legend of Cocaine Island
- Traitors
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30th
- How to Get Away with Murder, season 5
March 31st
- El sabor de las margaritas
- The Burial of Kojo
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
March TBD
- On My Block, season 2
Leaving Netflix
March 1st
- Bruce Almighty
- Fair Game - Director’s Cut
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Hostage
- Pearl Harbor
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Gift
- The Little Rascals
- United 93
March 2nd
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
March 3rd
- Drop Dead Diva, seasons 1-6
March 4th
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
March 5th
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
March 8th
- Click
March 16th
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Role Models
March 18th
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
March 31st
- Party of Five, seasons 1-6
- The Real Ghostbusters, seasons 1-5
