Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch, with Xbox Live support coming

Yet another big-name indie game is on its way to the Nintendo Switch: this time, it’s the brutally hard Cuphead.

The run-and-gun platform game first launched back in 2017 as a Microsoft exclusive, debuting on both the Xbox One and PC. During the announcement today, Nintendo specifically called out “our friends at Microsoft” for making the port possible. While it’s arriving late, Cuphead’s retro style seems to be an ideal fit for Nintendo’s tablet, particularly the painstakingly hand-drawn 1930’s-style art.

Even more interesting, Microsoft says that Xbox Live support is coming to the Switch version. “We’ll be working with Studio MDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months,” the company said in a post on the Xbox Wire. The news comes less than a week after Xbox Live support came to mobile.

Cuphead will come to the Switch on April 18th.