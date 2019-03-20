Cadence of Hyrule is an indie-developed Zelda spinoff for the Switch

If the upcoming remake of Link’s Awakening wasn’t enough for you, today, Nintendo revealed that another new Zelda adventure is coming this year — though it’s not what you’d expect. In fact, the new game, dubbed Cadence of Hyrule, isn’t actually developed by Nintendo at all. Instead, the company has handed the keys to Hyrule to indie studio Brace Yourself Games, the team behind the cult hit Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Keep the beat and keep Hyrule from meeting certain doom when Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of #Zelda from @BYG_Vancouver comes to #NintendoSwitch this spring! pic.twitter.com/Cvc622QuzX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 20, 2019

The new game looks a lot like Crypt, with a similar retro sensibility, only it’s transplanted to the unmistakable fantasy realm that Zelda fans know and love. It also appears that you’ll be able to play as both Zelda and Link, though we don’t know much else about the game at this point. Still, as the long-running series continues to move toward increasingly realistic experiences, Cadence should be a welcome shot of retro Zelda charm.

Cadence of Hyrule launches this spring on the Nintendo Switch.