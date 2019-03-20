The first trailer for Stranger Things 3 teases a terrifying Independence Day

The eight-episode third season of Stranger Things is due to be released on July 4th, and Netflix just released its first trailer. Given that holiday release date, Hawkins, Indiana’s Independence Day celebrations are featured prominently in the trailer as the gang contends with a new horrifying threat while on their summer vacation.

It’s been a while since we last saw Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and it seems as though they’ve resumed their childhoods after the events of seasons 1 and 2. Summer vacation is in full swing, and there are visits to the local mall, pranks, and summer jobs at the local ice cream parlor and pool. The kids are dealing with normal kid stuff, and it looks as though that core group of friends is beginning to drift apart.

Of course, this is Stranger Things, so that idyllic summer is broken up by all manner of human and monstrous threats revolving around the horrific alternate world known as the Upside Down.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular original shows, about a group of children who encounter an otherworldly creature in their hometown. The show deals with government conspiracies, alternate realities, and the challenges of growing up in the 1980s.

Stranger Things 3 will be released on Netflix on July 4th.