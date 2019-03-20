Here’s the first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s cinematic repertoire is loaded with meta references from Hollywood’s history, with films like The Hateful Eight, Kill Bill, and Pulp Fiction paying homage to the movies that came before them. For his next film, the director is going straight to the source with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows a TV actor and his stunt double as they try to make a name for themselves around the time of the Manson murders in 1969.

The first trailer for the film, which debuted this morning, introduces Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a washed-up actor known for a television Western, and Dalton’s best friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). The trailer shows scenes from 1960s LA along with Tarantino-esque dialogue as well as some breaking of the fourth wall. The film also stars Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and Timothy Olyphant.

Notably, this is the first film from Tarantino that Harvey Weinstein isn’t producing, following his downfall after numerous women leveled accusations of rape, sexual assault, and misconduct against him. Weinstein and Tarantino were longtime collaborators, and the director admitted soon after that he “knew enough [about Weinstein’s misconduct] to do more than I did.” Tarantino was later singled out in a report in The New York Times for ordering Uma Thurman to participate in a dangerous stunt that left her injured and personally taking part in some degrading scenes during Kill Bill.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hit theaters on July 26th, 2019.