Google’s next Doodle uses AI to generate music in the style of Johann Sebastian Bach

Google’s Doodles are often elaborate creations, but the upcoming Doodle to celebrate the birthday of composer Johann Sebastian Bach is positively baroque.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the interactive Doodle allows users to generate harmonies for any melody they input in the style of the famous 18th century composer. Google used machine learning to analyze the harmonies of more than 300 Bach compositions, replicating the patterns it found to fit the user’s suggested melody.

You can input short single-line melodies that are just two bars long and change the key of the music and its tempo. You can also download the resulting composition as a MIDI file or share it with friends. The Doodle also includes some hidden surprises. Click the mini amplifier to the right of the keyboard to upgrade the instruments to ‘80s synths.

The Doodle is a neat demonstration of the possibilities and limitations of AI to generate music. A number of artists use machine learning tools as musical assistants, with the software able to offer suggestions on how to fill in certain harmonies and melodies.

Bach makes a particularly good candidate for this task because his compositions usually follow set rules. Music of the Baroque period was highly formalized with conventions dictating how certain harmonies and counterpoint melodies should progress. This gives AI systems plenty of patterns to distill and replicate. By keeping the generated music short, Google’s Doodle avoids one of AI’s main musical failings: its inability to generate convincing musical structure over longer time periods.

The Bach-inspired Google Doodle will go live 12AM ET on Wednesday, March 20th, and it will be available for 48 hours across 77 markets.