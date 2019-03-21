Microsoft is bringing its Defender antivirus software to the Mac

Microsoft is bringing its Windows Defender antivirus software to macOS today. The software giant is renaming Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) as a result. Microsoft has created a dedicated Defender ATP client for Mac, and it offers full virus and threat protection mixed with the usual ability to perform quick or full scans.

A limited preview will be available for businesses to try out the antivirus protection in environments that have a mix of both Windows PCs and Macs. Microsoft is using its AutoUpdate software on macOS to keep the client up to date, and it will be available on devices running macOS Mojave, macOS High Sierra, or macOS Sierra.

As ATP is limited to businesses, it’s not clear if Microsoft is also planning to bring a consumer version of Microsoft Defender over to the Mac. Defender is currently built into Windows 10, offering antivirus protection by default. Either way, Microsoft is offering a limited preview to Microsoft Defender ATP customers, and you can sign up here.