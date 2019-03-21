Bill & Ted are embarking on a third excellent adventure next year

Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music, the long-awaited sequel to 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, is entering production this summer and is due to be released in August next year. Details about the third entry in the comedy time-travelling series were announced on Twitter by its co-stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who said “We want to say thank you to you the fans because it looks like we might, actually, hopefully, make a movie this summer.”

The film has been a long time coming. The second entry in the series, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, was released almost thirty years ago in 1991, and a draft for its third entry was completed way back in 2011. Eight years later, the film is finally entering production.

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

A lot has changed since the last film was released. Reeves has long since transitioned from being a comedy actor into an action movie star best known for martial arts films including John Wick, Speed, and The Matrix. Meanwhile Winter has primarily been a director for the last decade.

Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music is currently due to be released on August 21st, 2020.