Two arrested in South Korea over secretly filming 1,600 hotel guests with spycams

South Korean authorities have arrested two men and are investigating two more over a spycam website that live streamed 1,600 hotel guests without their knowledge, reports CNN. The men installed small, 1mm lens cameras into items ranging from hair dryer holders and wall sockets, and then streamed the footage online, where people could pay a monthly fee to watch.

The arrests are part of a South Korean epidemic of what’s known as “molka,” which is the secret filming of women in public places such as toilets and changing rooms, but sometimes even in their own homes. Last summer, tens of thousands of women took to the streets of Seoul over the epidemic, which saw 6,470 cases reported in 2017 alone, up from 1,353 cases in 2012.

Cameras were installed in 42 rooms across 30 hotels in 10 cities

The BBC reported that the protest started after a woman was arrested for secretly photographing a male colleague as he modelled nude for university art students. Protestors claimed she was only arrested so quickly because the victim was male, whereas female victims of the practice are rarely jailed. Of 5,400 people arrested for spy camera offences in 2017, only around two percent faced jail time.

Officials from South Korea’s National Police Agency told AFP that around half of the 1,600 victims in this latest spycam scandal are male.

In all, cameras are thought to have been installed in 42 rooms, across 30 hotels in 10 cities between November last year and this month. The suspects streamed 803 videos of people without their consent to a website with 4,000 members. These members could either watch 30 second clips for free, or otherwise pay a $44.95 fee to access additional features like being able to rewatch clips. 97 are said to have subscribed to this paid service.

Police said the hotels are not thought to have been complicit in the activity.

In total, the suspects earned the equivalent of $6,200 from these subscriptions. If convicted, they could be forced to pay as much as 30 million won (around $26,500), and face jail time of up to five years.