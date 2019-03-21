Microsoft’s disc-less Xbox One S reportedly launching May 7th

Microsoft’s disc-less Xbox One S console will reportedly launch on May 7th. Windows Central has obtained documents that indicate this is the launch date, alongside leaked box art images that the site has recreated. Microsoft is said to be calling this console the “Xbox One S All-Digital edition,” signaling a new model without the typical Blu-ray drive. It’s not clear how much cheaper this model will be, but the removal of a Blu-ray drive will definitely drive down the price.

Microsoft has not yet publicly acknowledged the company is even creating a disc-less version of the Xbox One S, but rumors previously pointed towards a mid-April announce and May retail date. Microsoft is also reportedly including a 1TBB HDD on this new digital model, alongside digital versions of Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft in the box. Microsoft is also rumored to be creating an option to ship this disc-less console with games pre-installed, so new Xbox owners can pick the games they want installed before the console arrives at their home.

A move to a disc-less console makes sense for Microsoft. The company has been aggressively pushing its Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that provides access to more than 100 Xbox games. Xbox Game Studios titles like Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3 launch first on the service, and Microsoft even recently added Minecraft to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is also working on an xCloud game streaming service that will stream games to PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. Microsoft is using Xbox One S hardware in these servers, and a digital-only console would be another boost for such a service.