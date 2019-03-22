 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vergecast: iPad mini review and Google’s Stadia

By Andrew Marino
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Ahead of Monday’s Apple event event, Apple announced updates to a few of their products: the iPad Air, the iPad mini, the Macs, and AirPods. This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller run through the changes to Apple’s product lineup, as well as theorize what will be announced at next weeks event.

On the second half of the show, the crew discuss another announcement from this week: Google’s Stadia gaming platform.

There’s a whole lot more — like an update to Paul’s segment “I believe I have met this robot dog before in a past life” — so stay listening to stay informed.

Stories discussed in the show:

There’s a lot more Vergecast where that came from, so check out this past Tuesday’s episode with The Verge’s Casey Newton and Facebook’s former chief security officer Alex Stamos.

