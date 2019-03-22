Ahead of Monday’s Apple event event, Apple announced updates to a few of their products: the iPad Air, the iPad mini, the Macs, and AirPods. This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller run through the changes to Apple’s product lineup, as well as theorize what will be announced at next weeks event.
On the second half of the show, the crew discuss another announcement from this week: Google’s Stadia gaming platform.
There’s a whole lot more — like an update to Paul’s segment “I believe I have met this robot dog before in a past life” — so stay listening to stay informed.
Stories discussed in the show:
- Facebook stored hundreds of millions of passwords in plain text
- Apple updates $399 iPad mini with Apple Pencil support
- Apple’s new iPad mini is a terrific small tablet with no competition
- Apple brings back the iPad Air with 10.5-inch display and Smart Keyboard support
- Apple’s new AirPods come with a wireless charging case, Hey Siri support, and more battery life
- Apple will let you add 256GB of RAM to an iMac Pro for $5,200-Apple updates iMacs with new Intel processors and AMD GPUs
- A brand-new AirPower image has appeared on Apple’s Australian site-What to expect from Apple’s TV and news service event
- Apple’s plan for its new TV service: Sell other people’s TV services
- gone90.biz
- Here are the shows and films coming to Apple’s streaming service
- Is this robotic therapy pet the uncanny valley of dog?
- Google unveils Stadia cloud gaming service, launches in 2019
- Google Stadia uses a custom AMD chip to offer 10.7 teraflops of cloud gaming power
- Oculus unveils the Rift S, a higher-resolution VR headset with built-in tracking
There’s a lot more Vergecast where that came from, so check out this past Tuesday’s episode with The Verge’s Casey Newton and Facebook’s former chief security officer Alex Stamos.
Loading comments...