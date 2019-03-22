HBO’s Deadwood movie gets a trailer and a May 31st release date

Deadwood fans have been waiting for a film that would wrap up the events of the three-season HBO show for over a decade, and now HBO has given both a first look at Deadwood: The Movie and a May 31st release date.

The film will reportedly be set years later in the chronology of the show from when we last saw Al Swearengen (Ian Mcshane) and will see South Carolina officially joining the United States, along with the ramifications of that for the townsfolk.

Deadwood: The Movie sounds like a Deadwood fans’ dream for a series ending spectacular: nearly the entire original cast is back, including McShane and Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock, series creator and wriiter David Milch wrote the script, and its being directed by Daniel Minahan (who also directed a few episodes of the show).