Sony will stream new game announcements on March 25th in State of Play broadcast

Sony has announced that it’ll be running a new “State of Play” stream on March 25th, where it’ll announce new games, show off new trailers, and give updates on upcoming PS4 and PS VR titles.

If that sounds familiar, that’s probably because its the same thing Nintendo has been doing for the last few years with its Nintendo Direct presentations, distributing news throughout the year instead of lumping all of its announcements together at a single big event like E3.

Big press conferences are getting replaced with smaller streams

It’s a strategy that makes a lot of sense for Sony, which skipped its annual December showcase last year and has already said that it’ll be sitting out E3 come June, allowing it to give updates on upcoming titles with less of the pressure and fanfare that those larger events demand. State of Play won’t be a one thing, either — Sony has already said that it’ll be running more State of Play streams later in 2019, too, so expect similar announcements like this in the future.

The last major news event from Sony was E3 2018, and while we’ll have to wait until Monday to find out what games will be showing up, it’s possible anticipated PS4 exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Concrete Genie, Dreams, or even Death Stranding could make an appearance.

State of Play will stream live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook at 2PM PT / 5PM ET on March 25th.