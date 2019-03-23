On Monday, Apple is supposed to unveil its take on a movie and TV streaming service. It’s not clear if it’ll be a full-on Netflix competitor, or if it’ll basically be a digital take on the cable bundle with some bonus Apple-made original content thrown in. But either way, we’re about to get another major player in the streaming battles.

On one hand, the emergence of all these streaming services has been amazing for content — there are way more companies willing to pay way more money for TV shows and movies than there were just a couple years ago. On the other, it means piecing it all together as a viewer is harder than ever, with great shows and movies locked into services you may only have a limited interest in subscribing to.

It’s not the worst problem to have. But it’s going to get even harder to trust that everyone’s on the same page about what new streaming release we’re all watching this week.

Check out 12 new trailers below.

Stranger Things

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 3 is here, and for the most part, it just shows the gang having a well-deserved good time. At least, until the end, when things start to get a little creepy, and, obviously, there is a giant monster because this is still Stranger Things. But I think we’re all on the same page that the Hawkins kids deserve to have some fun one of these years. The new season debuts July 4th.

Toy Story 4

Pixar released the first full trailer for Toy Story 4 this week, giving a look at how a spork with glued on googley eyes changes things up for the usual group of toys. It’s a cute premise that seems to drive Woody down a relatively familiar path (given that there’s been three other movies), but the road trip format seems like it should leave Pixar plenty of room to infuse some new energy. The movie comes out June 21st.

Lucy in the Sky

Lucy in the Sky looks a little bit like the fictionalized alternative to First Man. The film has Natalie Portman starring as an astronaut who, after returning from space, starts to feel isolated and lost. That said, the film is also said to be loosely based on the experiences of astronaut Lisa Nowak, whose story gets much darker and wilder than what’s teased here. The film doesn’t appear to have a release date just yet.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

I got bored and turned off the original John Wick halfway through, but something about watching the trailers for these films still makes me happy for Keanu Reeves, who really just deserves a nice franchise. This trailer for Chapter 3 is all the better thanks to Reeves getting to quote one of his classic lines from The Matrix. It comes out May 17th.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

We got a first look this week at Quentin Tarantino’s next film, and, probably for the best, it doesn’t look outrageously Tarantino-y. The film is described as having an ensemble cast and multiple storylines, and it’s not quite clear yet how all of this is going to tie together. The film comes out July 26th.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

This very pretty, very musical, and just a little twee looking film got its start on Kickstarter, made a splash at Sundance, and is now heading to theaters through A24. The film is broadly about gentrification in San Francisco, and more specifically about the things one person does to try to recapture the feeling of home. It comes out June 14th.

Unicorn Store

Brie Larson makes her feature directorial debut with this quirky belated-coming-of-age story about a woman in her 20s who’s starting to face the drudgery of the workplace when she encounters a strange, seemingly magical store run by an eccentric character played by Samuel L. Jackson. It comes to Netflix on April 5th.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix’s very stylish take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch is coming back for another season. I don’t really know what’s going on here because I haven’t seen the show, but it looks like something cool is happening in basically every shot of this trailer. The new season debuts April 5th.

Our Planet

There can never be enough gorgeously shot, David Attenborough-narrated nature films. I cannot keep any of them straight, but it hardly matters. Look at the polar bears! Our Planet comes out April 5th.

Deadwood: The Movie

I never got around to watching Deadwood, so I have no idea what’s going on in this trailer. But I know people loved the show, so here’s hoping this long-awaited revival is everything people have been waiting for. It debuts on HBO on May 31st.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

This is adorable.