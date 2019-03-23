Apple’s next iPhone might be able to wirelessly charge other devices

Huawei and Samsung recently introduced a helpful feature in some of their latest phones — the ability charge other devices wirelessly off of the new phones, allowing you to share a bit of your battery life in a pinch. Japanese blog Macotakara (via 9to5Mac) reports that Apple’s next iPhone might include the feature.

The blog cites Chinese suppliers, which back up an earlier report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that claimed that the the 2019 iPhone would get such a feature, along with upgraded cameras and a bigger battery. The site also notes that the forthcoming iPhone might come with a new charging cable and the 18W charging port that comes with the iPad Pro, although it won’t utilize USB-C.

Being able to wirelessly charge off of an iPhone would be useful, especially after Apple that the second generation of AirPods would come with a wireless charging case (as well as rumors that wireless Beats Powerbeats earbuds are coming) — a feature that would be extremely useful if your headphones or Apple Watch die while you’re out and about and away from a charger.