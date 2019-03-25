iOS 12.2 available now with new Animoji, AirPlay 2 features, and Apple News Plus

The iOS 12.2 software update is now rolling out to iPhones and iPads. The software release brings Apple News Plus, its news subscription that bundles magazines and other premium news articles, for $9.99 per month.

Another big feature in iOS 12.2 is “the ability for Siri to play videos from your iOS device to Apple TV,” allowing you to control your Apple TV with Siri from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. In order to take advantage of this feature, you’ll need to update your Apple TV to version 12.2.

As expected, the new software update brings support for Apple’s second-generation AirPods. Also arriving with iOS 12.2 is iPad Pro support for the Logitech Crayon, which was previously limited to the sixth-generation iPad.

In terms of other features, Apple says that it also brings four new Animoji, including a giraffe, shark, boar, and owl. If you like Animoji, here are some more!

The new software also includes improvements and bug fixes.

To check for the update on your iPhone or iPad, open up “Settings,” then tap “General.” Navigate to “Software Update,” and it should load the latest version. If it doesn’t, let a little time go by and check again.