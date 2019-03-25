Apple News Plus is available now — here’s how to sign up

Apple announced its Apple News Plus subscription at its “show time” keynote, and it’s available now for iPhone, iPad, and macOS computers. The service includes “over 300” magazines, plus access to news content from the LA Times and The Wall Street Journal, among other sources.

It’s $9.99 ($12.99 in Canada) per month to gain access to premium content, and signing up is easy. If you use Apple News, make sure that your app is updated, and that your device is running the latest software. For mobile devices including iPhones and iPads, you’ll have to download iOS 12.2 to subscribe.

If you plan to do any reading on your macOS laptop or desktop, you’ll need the new macOS version 10.14.4 before you can opt in for a subscription.

In your newly updated app, you’ll find “News+,” though its location varies a bit depending on what device you’re using. On an iPhone, it’s a tab on the bottom. On an iPad, it’s along the left near the top of the side menu. See below:

Grid View The News+ section on the bottom of the iPhone app

On iPad, News+ is over on the left side

If you just want to dip a toe into Apple News Plus, Apple is giving away your first month for free, then you’ll be charged $9.99 the next month. Some extra good news is that Apple is allowing subscribers to share one subscription across your Family Sharing group (up to six people).

Something that’s a bit strange about this free trial is that if you cancel it, your access ends immediately. Unlike other free trials, which let you ride out for the rest of the complimentary duration, you’ll have to set a reminder to cancel on the day before it renews.