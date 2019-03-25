No Man’s Sky is coming to VR

It’s finally happening: more than two years after launch, sci-fi exploration game No Man’s Sky is coming to virtual reality. It’ll be available as part of a free update this summer on both PlayStation VR.

The new VR support is part of the recently announced Beyond update for the game, which features three key components. The first will offer a “radical” new online multiplayer experience for the game, while the second is VR. The third pillar of the update has yet to be revealed.

Though it had a bit of a rocky launch, developer Hello Games has steadily improved No Man’s Sky since its 2016 debut, adding things like multiplayer support, base building, new underwater worlds, and alien archaeology. Meanwhile, the studio also recently announced its next game, a much smaller-scale experience called The Last Campfire.