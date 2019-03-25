Apple’s updated TV app is a direct destination for shows

Apple has a new version of its TV app called Apple TV Channels that will house original content and shows from Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Starz, and Showtime. It’s a big deal that Apple was able to get Amazon and Hulu on board with its new TV app, considering Apple is expected to unveil a new streaming service soon that will showcase its own original content. Amazon and Hulu could have easily declined, as both have their own apps available on many TV devices.

“We designed a new TV experience where you can pay for only the channels you want all in one app,” says Apple executive Peter Stern.

Previously, the TV app could only send you to other third-party providers and recommend what to watch. But now, Apple is attempting to make its TV app a final destination for watching shows. You’ll be able to catch Apple’s new video streaming service inside the app and won’t need to be redirected to other apps — as long as those companies have made deals with Apple.

Apple is making these cable bundles a la carte, so you can pay for what you want, choosing from shows offered on PlayStation Vue, Spectrum, DirecTV, and sports channels.

