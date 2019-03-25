Watch Apple’s retro opening to its ‘show time’ event

As if there was any doubt that Apple’s “show time” event would be about entertainment, today’s keynote was kicked off with a zany, retro opening credits sequence that felt very much like that of a classic film.

The event’s opening credits sequence was a real throwback — drawing inspiration from its original, colorful logo, and accompanied by a loud soundtrack that could have come from a film in the 1970s. It’s a fun way to kick off the day, and a nice nod to the industry that Apple looks to break into.

It’s a solid kickoff to the event, which is expected to unveil Apple’s News service, original content and TV offerings, and gaming subscription service. Follow along on our live blog.