Watch Apple’s retro opening to its ‘show time’ event

‘A Think Different Production’

By Andrew Liptak

As if there was any doubt that Apple’s “show time” event would be about entertainment, today’s keynote was kicked off with a zany, retro opening credits sequence that felt very much like that of a classic film.

The event’s opening credits sequence was a real throwback — drawing inspiration from its original, colorful logo, and accompanied by a loud soundtrack that could have come from a film in the 1970s. It’s a fun way to kick off the day, and a nice nod to the industry that Apple looks to break into.

It’s a solid kickoff to the event, which is expected to unveil Apple’s News service, original content and TV offerings, and gaming subscription service. Follow along on our live blog.

