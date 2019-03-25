Oprah will release two documentaries on Apple TV Plus along with a new book club

Apple closed out the announcement of its new Apple TV Plus service with a surprise appearance from Oprah, who will be working on two documentaries for the upcoming streaming service: one called Toxic Labor about workplace harassment, and a second multipart series will focus on mental health. According to Oprah, she’s partnering with Apple because “the Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a new way.”

Additionally, Oprah announced that she would be using Apple TV Plus for “building the biggest, most vibrant, most stimulating book club on the planet... I want to literally convene a meeting of the minds connecting us through books,” mentioning plans to host live streams with authors directly on the platform.

“There has never been a moment quite like this one,” Oprah said live at the announcement. “We have this unique opportunity to rise to our best selves in how we use and choose to use both our technology and our humanity.”

Like the rest of Apple’s new TV Plus service, there were few details as to when any of the new Oprah-produced series or documentaries will launch, but presumably, we’ll get more information as we get closer to the Apple TV Plus launch this fall.